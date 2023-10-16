Thane News: QRT Mumbai Policeman Shoots Two In Padgha, Flees; Arrested

A startling incident has emerged involving a QRT (Quick Response Team) member from the Mumbai Police Department, who went into hiding after firing 8 bullets at two individuals in Thane's Padgha area. The accused has since been apprehended.

On the evening of October 13 in Thane, Suraj Devram Dhokre (37) attacked Azim Aslam Syed and his stepbrother Firoz Rafiq Shaikh near Maida village in Bhiwandi, falling within the jurisdiction of the Padgha post station in Thane Rural. Dhokre's intent was to discharge 8 rounds, resulting in severe injuries to both victims. He used a government Glock 19 pistol, manufactured in the USA, firing 6 shots at Azim Aslam Shaikh and 2 at Firoz.

Following this incident, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 307 and 533/23 of the Indian Arms Act as Gu.No. A case 533/23 at the Padgha Police Station. Subsequently, the Padgha police assembled a team and initiated a search for the accused.

On October 15, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mitke received information that the crime had occurred, and the suspect was traveling from Ahmednagar to Nashik. The police swiftly organized three teams to apprehend the accused. Employing technical analysis and CCTV footage, a blockade was established by law enforcement in Kolhar, leading to the apprehension of the accused at Kolhar bus stand. He was found in possession of the Glock 19 pistol used in the crime.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the Thane Rural Police for further investigation.