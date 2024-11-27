 Thane News: Massive Fire Erupts In Kalyan High-Rise Building; Residents Rescued Safely; VIDEO
Thane News: Massive Fire Erupts In Kalyan High-Rise Building; Residents Rescued Safely; VIDEO

Thane News: Massive Fire Erupts In Kalyan High-Rise Building; Residents Rescued Safely; VIDEO

Four fire engines were dispatched, and the intense fire spread to adjacent flats. Five to six residents were evacuated safely, according to fire officials.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar | X

A major fire broke out on the 15th floor of the 17-storey Vertex residential building in Kalyan’s Khadakpada area on Tuesday evening, fire officials said. The incident was reported around 6.15pm. Four fire engines were dispatched, and the intense fire spread to adjacent flats. Five to six residents were evacuated safely, according to fire officials. The Khadakpada police also arrived to assist in managing the situation.

Sanjay Jadhav, Additional Commissioner of Police, said that fire teams from Dombivli, Kalyan, and Kolsewadi responded to the scene. Police personnel were deployed, and residents from the 16th and 17th floors were rescued. Efforts were ongoing to ensure no one else is trapped in the building.

