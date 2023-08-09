Thane News: Manpada Police Crack Over 18 House Break-In Cases, Arrest Two Notorious History Sheeters Linked To 50+ Crimes

In a significant breakthrough, the Manpada police managed to apprehend two well-known history sheeters with a record of more than 50 house break-in cases on Wednesday, August 9. The arrest of these two individuals has led to the resolution of 18 cases related to house break-ins across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai jurisdictions.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, Senior Police Inspector Suresh Madne of Manpada police station revealed, "Based on information from our informants and technical analysis, we learned that two history sheeters were present in Dombivali, Manpada. Our team promptly set up a trap, resulting in the successful arrest of the two individuals. The suspects have been identified as Yusuf Rashid Shaikh (38), a resident of Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, and originally from Nashik, and Naushad Musttaq Alam, also known as Sagar (28), a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and hailing from Bihar."

Madne further explained, "Through thorough interrogation, both suspects confessed to their involvement in the crimes. Yusuf Shaik, a known history sheeter, is linked to 23 cases of house break-ins across various police stations, including Manpada, while Naushad Alam has 11 such cases registered against him. Seized from the accused were items totaling Rs 20.15 lakh, including 200 grams of gold worth Rs 2,20,000, two motorcycles, two laptops, eight mobile phones, five watches, a camera, a speaker, an ATM card, a number plate, a helmet, as well as tools such as screwdrivers, hammers, pliers, and a knife."

The suspects have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 454 (house-breaking), 380 (theft in any building), and 34 (common intention by several persons), as the investigation continues.

"In response to a series of burglary and house break-in cases within the jurisdiction of the Manpada police station in the Kalyan division, a thorough investigation was launched, encompassing leads from CCTV footage and other sources, ultimately leading to the apprehension of the accused," Madne concluded.