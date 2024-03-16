Thane News: Extortion Case Filed Against Shiv Sena Leader Hurt In Ulhasnagar Police Station Firing |

Mumbai: A case of alleged extortion was registered in the district on Friday against five persons including Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad who was in news last month when a BJP MLA opened fire at him inside a police station. Mahesh Gaikwad and others have been accused of landgrab and threatening in the present case, said an official of Hill Line Police station of Ulhasnagar, adding that no arrest has been made.

As per complainant SB Khan, between August 24, 2023, and November 18, 2023, the accused trespassed on his land at Kushivali village, forcibly put up a board on it in an attempt to grab it, and demanded Rs 5 crore if he wanted the possession back.

Read Also Shocking CCTV Video Of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Shooting At Shinde Sena Leader Inside Ulhasnagar...

About Ulhasnagar Police Station Firing Incident

Mahesh Gaikwad, a resident of Kalyan and local leader of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had been injured when BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly shot him inside the same Hill Line Police station over a land dispute on February 2. The MLA was arrested in the case.