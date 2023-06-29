Thane News: Couple Cheats Homebuyer, Sells Same Flat To 2 Buyers In Dombivali

Thane: A couple from Saraswat Colony in Dombivali East has been booked for cheating two homebuyers by selling the same apartment to them. The matter came to light when the complainant, Prahlad Shilwant, 62, found out that his flat had also been sold to Rajendra Singh by Chintan Panchal, 45, and his wife Priti, 42, residents of Sunflower Society at VP Road.

The Property Scam

The police said the deal in Sunflower Society was allegedly brokered first with Shilwant for ₹22 lakh. The payment was done by the couple in cheque and cash in October 2016. After the transaction was completed, Shilwant pursued the couple to get the flat registered in his name. The couple kept dodging the matter and gave various reasons on different occasions.

Meanwhile, the Panchal couple allegedly sold the same flat to Singh as well without Shilwant’s knowledge.

Homebuyer registers complaint

On finding out about the fraud, Shilwant demanded his money back but the couple returned only ₹13.5 lakh, following which a complaint was filed at Ramnagar police station. “We have registered a cheating case against the couple,” the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.