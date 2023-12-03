 Thane News: 62-Year-Old Man Found Dead Under Flyover At Retibandar Creek In Kalwa; Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: 62-Year-Old Man Found Dead Under Flyover At Retibandar Creek In Kalwa; Probe On

Thane News: 62-Year-Old Man Found Dead Under Flyover At Retibandar Creek In Kalwa; Probe On

The Narpoli police officers reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem, the officials informed.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Thane: An unidentified 62-year-old man was found dead at Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover near the Kalwa area of Thane on Saturday, officials said.

"The body of the deceased was recovered in Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover, near Kharegaon toll naka in the Kalwa area of Thane," an official of Thane Municipal Corporation said.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

The Narpoli police officers reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem, the officials informed.

The police said an investigation was underway. Further details are awaited.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

The dead body of a woman aged between 65 and 70 was found in Masunda Lake in the city on Sept 12 in the morning around 9:30 am. The staff of Thane Municipal Disaster Management Unit and the fire brigade retrieved the body and handed it over to the Naupada police.

The Naupada police tried to identify the body. However, after several days, no one showed up to claim for the deceased.

Read Also
UP Shocker: 2 Daughters Found Living With Mother’s Dead Body Inside Their House For Nearly A Year...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: 'Depressed' Kalyan Bizman Kills Wife & 7-Yr-Old Son Due To Financial Problems; Arrested

Thane News: 'Depressed' Kalyan Bizman Kills Wife & 7-Yr-Old Son Due To Financial Problems; Arrested

Thane News: 62-Year-Old Man Found Dead Under Flyover At Retibandar Creek In Kalwa; Probe On

Thane News: 62-Year-Old Man Found Dead Under Flyover At Retibandar Creek In Kalwa; Probe On

'Transforming From A Buyer’s Navy To A Builder’s Navy': Captain Sachin Dhir On Naval...

'Transforming From A Buyer’s Navy To A Builder’s Navy': Captain Sachin Dhir On Naval...

Mumbai News: High-Profile Gambling Den Busted In Upscale Khar Building, 12 Women Among 45 Arrested;...

Mumbai News: High-Profile Gambling Den Busted In Upscale Khar Building, 12 Women Among 45 Arrested;...

Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Showers Boost AQI; BMC Now Focuses On Washing Only Busiest Roads To Reduce...

Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Showers Boost AQI; BMC Now Focuses On Washing Only Busiest Roads To Reduce...