Thane News: 62-Year-Old Man Found Dead Under Flyover At Retibandar Creek In Kalwa; Probe On

Representational image |

Thane: An unidentified 62-year-old man was found dead at Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover near the Kalwa area of Thane on Saturday, officials said.

"The body of the deceased was recovered in Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover, near Kharegaon toll naka in the Kalwa area of Thane," an official of Thane Municipal Corporation said.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

The Narpoli police officers reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem, the officials informed.

The police said an investigation was underway. Further details are awaited.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

The dead body of a woman aged between 65 and 70 was found in Masunda Lake in the city on Sept 12 in the morning around 9:30 am. The staff of Thane Municipal Disaster Management Unit and the fire brigade retrieved the body and handed it over to the Naupada police.

The Naupada police tried to identify the body. However, after several days, no one showed up to claim for the deceased.