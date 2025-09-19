Thane News: 16 Villagers, Including Child, Suffer Gastroenteritis After Drinking Contaminated Well Water In Shahapur

16 villagers fall ill in Shahapur after consuming contaminated well water; most discharged after treatment | File Photo

Thane: At least 16 people, including an eight-year-old child, suffered from gastroenteritis after consuming contaminated well water in Shahapur, about 50 km from Thane.

The affected residents were admitted to Aghai and Shahapur Primary Health Centres after showing symptoms of severe gastroenteritis on September 16 and 17.

Katkari Community Members Affected

The incident was reported from Chikkicha Pada in Pendhri village, Shahapur, where members of the Katkari community fell ill said medical staff. According to paramedical staff Aniruddha Lodh from Aghai PHC, a total of 16 villagers were affected — four males, including a boy, and the remaining females. The hamlet comprises 22 houses with a population of 131.

Medical Camp And Testing Launched

On September 16, seven patients were admitted, followed by nine more on September 17. Most have since been discharged after treatment. A health officer confirmed that a medical camp was set up with four staff members to test and monitor villagers.

Villagers Blame Lack Of Civic Facilities

Local activists highlighted the lack of infrastructure in the area. “There is no proper road for about four kilometres to reach Chikkicha Pada. Villagers are deprived of basic amenities and have been drinking water from an unclean well, which has not been maintained by the gram panchayat for a long time. This has led to the outbreak,” one activist said.

Authorities Respond With Purification Measures

Villagers have appealed to authorities to provide clean water and address their long-standing civic issues. Doctors have warned that the lack of potable water in the village has created a health crisis.

District council officials said water testing and purification measures are being carried out immediately.

