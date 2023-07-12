Thane News: 1 Machine Gun, 20 Pistols, 280 Live Cartridges Confiscated In Arms Seizure; 27-Year-Old Arrested

Thane: In a significant breakthrough, the Wagle Estate Police Station has apprehended a suspect in connection with a major arms seizure involving one machine gun, twenty pistols, and 280 live cartridges. The accused, identified as Surjit Singh alias Majha Avasing, 27 years old, hailing from Umrati village, Balwadi Taluka, Madhya Pradesh, was intercepted in Palasner village, Dhule, as he was allegedly attempting to sell the confiscated firearms and ammunition at the specified location.

The suspect was apprehended on July 11, 2023. Subsequently, the court approved the police custody remand until July 18, 2023.

The investigation was initiated promptly after Senior Police Inspector Vikas Ghodke of Crime Branch Unit 5, Thane, received information regarding the suspected arms trade on July 10, 2023.

The current investigation of the case is being conducted by Sub-Inspector Bhushan Shinde from the Crime Branch Unit 5 in Wagle Estate, Thane.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motives behind the sale of the seized weapons and to identify any potential accomplices involved in this illegal trade.