Thane: New crossover at Diva causes minor delays in train services

The Central Railway (CR) on Sunday added a new crossover near Diva, as a result, few local services were delayed by up to 15 minutes. "This is a an important development which will prove helpful during emergency" said an official, adding 12 hours block from 9 am to 9 pm between Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines was taken for this on Sunday.

During the block, up and down fast services were diverted on slow lines. Several local services ran behind the schedule. Deepak Tokekar, 48 of Kalyan who travelled from Kalyan to Ghatkopar said, "I reached Kalyan at around 10.30 am, got a CSMT bound train at 10. 40, which reached Ghatkopar around 15 minutes late. Similarly, another Kalyan based commuter Pradip Mishra reached Dadar around 20 minutes late. "These special blocks are required for infrastructure upgrade," said a CR official.

The Western Railway officials said, there was nothing unusual that occurred which could disrupt train timetable on Sunday and that they were operating Sunday timetable which is a regular feature.

The WR authorities had scheduled a night block on March 26-27 from 11.45pm to 4.45 am between Borivali and Andheri to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:11 AM IST