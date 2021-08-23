Thane: NCP women members protest against rising LPG cylinder prices in Mumbra

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members from Mumbra organised a protest over the rising price of cooking LPG gas cylinders. The women party members cooked food on 'Chulhas' protesting over the hike price.



The protest was organised in front of Talati office, Mumbra on Monday. The protest was organised following orders from cabinet minister, Jitendra Awhad, NCP MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa constituency. It was organised by Marziya Shanu Pathan, daughter of Shanu Pathan, a NCP corporator and women members of the NCP.



Marziya claims in the past few months or years the LPG price had reached the sky. "During a pandemic situation citizens who are jobless and facing crisis are suffering. As the high prices have started pinching the pocket," said Marziya adding, "The petrol price has increased from Rs 60 to Rs 108 and the LPG gas cylinder price has reached Rs 860. It all happened in the last seven years after the Bharatiya Janata Party government came in," she added.

The women protesters took up hoardings to share messages over the price hike. It was supported by NCP city president Anand Paranjpee and Ruta Awhad, wife of the cabinet Minister, and other party members.

ALSO READ Thane: Court acquits woman of flesh trade charge

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:13 PM IST