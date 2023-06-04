Thane: NCP leader Ashish Damle convicted for ashram attack in 2015

Ashish Damle Facebook Photo

In a significant development, the Kalyan court in Thane district has convicted Ashish Damle, the president of the NCP's Badlapur city unit, for his involvement in the ransacking of an ashram and attacking its inmates in 2015. Kalyan court sessions judge Shaukat S Gorwade found Damale guilty of charges under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Court's Verdict and Directive

Rather than immediately sentencing Damle, the court, in its order on May 25, directed that he be released upon entering a bond of Rs 15,000, with sureties of a similar amount, and to appear for sentencing when called upon during the next three years. Additionally, the court ordered the accused to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation, within one month, to the ashram's caretaker for the damages caused to the property.

Read Also Mumbai news: FIR against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad for his remarks against Sindhi community

In the same case, the judge acquitted 18 others who were tried alongside the NCP leader. The court's decision was based on the evidence and arguments presented during the trial.

What happened in 2015

According to the prosecution, on June 2, 2015, Damle, along with a mob, forcibly entered the Sadhana Math in Ambernath. They proceeded to assault the inmates and caretaker while causing extensive damage to the premises.

Court's Findings

The court concluded that Damle was guilty of forming an unlawful assembly with his associates, committing criminal trespass, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt and mischief. These findings formed the basis for his conviction in the case.

The conviction of the NCP party leader highlights the legal consequences faced by individuals involved in violent acts and property damage. The court's directive for compensation aims to provide relief to the affected party and ensure accountability for the damages caused during the incident.