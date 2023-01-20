Thane: NCP leader Anand Paranjape alleges code of conduct violation by Shinde camp

NCP leader Anand Paranjape |

Thane: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Thane senior leader Anand Paranjape has alleged that the Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena leaders are misusing the Mayor's bungalow at Upvan in Thane while the code of conduct is in force. Mr Paranjape has written to the Konkan divisional commissioner Mahendra Kalayankar in this regard.

“The Mayor's residence owned by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is being used to hold election planning meetings for BJP candidate Dyaneshwar Mhatre from the Konkan division teachers constituency,” he alleged in the letter. Mr Paranjape also demanded that an inquiry be initiated and cases be filed against the parties concerned after checking CCTV footage of the premises from the date the code of conduct came into effect.

Mr Paranjape warned that his party will protest if no action is taken within 48 hours. He also demanded that action be initiated against TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Earlier, the Thane police had lodged 11 FIRs lodged against NCP leader for allegedly sloganeering and posting purportedly objectionable comments against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, on Jan 13 a High Court bench asked the police why identical offences were invoked in multiple FIRs.

In response, the police said on Wednesday (Jan 18) that it will continue with only one FIR and a closure report will be filed in the others.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)