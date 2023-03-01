Thane: Naupada police recovers 98 mobile phones stolen or lost within jurisdiction

The Naupada police succeeded in recovering around 98 mobile phones that were either stolen or lost within their jurisdiction recently. The deputy commissioner of police Zone-1, Thane Ganesh Gawde informed on Wednesday, during the press conference.

Earlier on 23rd February, the complainant registered a case at Naupada police station regarding house-breakins. According to the complainant, when he was sleeping with his family at his home in Mumbra some unknown persons opened the door and entered the home and took away four mobiles worth ₹16,000. The case was registered at Naupada police station under IPC section 380 and 457.

How Naupada police nabbed the accused

The Naupada police under the guidance of senior police inspector Sanjay Dhumal formed a three teams to investigate and arrest the accused. The team searched the 30 CCTV footages from the place of incident till Mumbra and received the information that the accused is from Mumbra.

"We searched the accused for three days in Mumbra and arrested the accused Abdul Samad Noor Mohammad Sakhani (27) from his residence in Kaisa, Mumbra," the cops said. The Naupada police recovered 5 mobiles, one laptop, two bikes from him. Also after Sakhani arrest six thefts cases were solved.

98 phones recovered

Ganesh Gawde, deputy commissioner of police zone 1, Naupada said, "It is really a great achievement that the police have recovered 98 mobile phones that were either stolen or lost from across the country.

"Among 98 mobile phones 68 were lost, 7 were from house-breakins, 4 from thefts, 2 snatching and 17 under IPC section 420. Apart from Thane city one each mobile was recovered from Karnataka and Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh and two from Madhya Pradesh while from Mumbai City 5, Latur 1, Pune 2 and Jalna 1."

Gawde further added, " The police officials took the help of the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) to trace the handsets. CIER acts as a central system for all network operators to share details of blacklisted mobile devices so that devices blacklisted in one network do not work on other networks even if the SIM card is changed."