Thane: Shinde faction deputy divisional head attacked by unknown persons at Jambli Naka market; dies

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Thane: Shinde faction deputy divisional head attacked by unknown persons at Jambli Naka market; dies | FPJ

Thane: Shiv Sena deputy divisional head Ravindra Pardeshi died after being brutally attacked by a group of unknown persons who were suspected to be hawkers on Wednesday at around 12.30 am, the police said.

As per initial reports, Pardeshi, who was returning home on Tuesday, was critically injured after being attacked by the group at Jambli Naka market in Thane West.

Following the attack, he was rushed to Jupiter hospital in Thane where he was declared dead.

(More details awaited)

