Thane: Municipal Corporation to appoint 880 additional staff; 80% in health department

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be appointing staff for 880 additional posts in order to cater to the growing population under its jurisdiction.

According to senior officials from the TMC, 80 per cent of these appointments will be in the health department. Earlier, the TMC had written to the state government for approval regarding the appointment of 880 additional staff as the present workforce is not enough to handle the growing needs of the population.

The urban development minister and guardian minister of Thane, Eknath Shindegave the approval and now the civic is in the process to make the newappointments.

The TMC was established in October 1982 and according to the 2012 census, the area under its jurisdiction is 147 sq km, with a total population of 18.41 lakh. The current estimated population of TMC is around 24 lakh.

TMC's additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi, said, “Providing basic amenities to the public of Thane is always a stressful task for the administration due to insufficient staff. We have sought approval for the recruitment of additional posts for efficient implementation of various state and Central Government schemes and to improve the health system because of the challenges faced during the coronavirus pandemic. The posts will now be filled as per the state government's terms and conditions.”

While the TMC's revenue has been impacted for the last two years due to the pandemic, the civic body will be investing crores towards boosting health infrastructure, added Malvi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 08:54 AM IST