Thane Municipal Corporation surveys over 11 lakh houses

Thane: So far over 11 lakh houses have been surveyed in Thane by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) under 'My family My responsibility' health campaign.

"The campaign carried out through 550 teams of civic officials has so far examined the health status of total 11,28,057 houses under the 'My family My responsibility' campaign by TMC," informed a TMC official.

The above figure has been recorded between September 18 and October 4. "The health campaign has been speeding up since last 6 days as more than 7 lakh houses were surveyed within last week," added the official.

Thane Covid update

On Monday, total of 284 new Covid positive cases were detected in Thane city, while 5 deaths have been reported. 3712 patients are active in the city, while, total of 33891 has been recovered from the disease. Until now the total death count has reached up to 1029 in Thane city.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Thane district reached 1,81,499 with the addition of 1,430 new cases, an official said on Monday.

Out of the new cases, 393 were reported from Kalyan town, 285 from Navi Mumbai, and the remaining from other parts of the district, the official said.

As of now, there are 17,634 active Covid-19 cases in the district, while 1,59,276 patients have recovered, he said.

So far, Kalyan has reported the maximum number cases at 43,785 in the district, followed by Thane city-38,348 and Navi Mumbai-38,102, the official said. (With agency input)