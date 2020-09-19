Thane Municipal Corporation sets up new COVID-19 hospital at Wagle Estate

Newly built COVID-19 hospital by the Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC), at Bush Company, Wagle Estate, began operations on Saturday. It is the second hospital to be set up by the civic body after the 1,000 beds COVID-19 hospital set up in Saket-Balkum. The new COVID-19 hospital consists of 440 beds, out of which 390 are oxygen beds and 90 are normal beds, informed a TMC official.

The hospital at Bush Company is now open for COVID-19 patients to undergo treatment, following its inauguration which took place on September 14.

Thane COVID update: On Saturday, a total of 395 new cases were detected in Thane and four deaths were reported. So far, 3,765 are the active patients and 27,786 have recovered from the virus. Until now, the total death count has reached 926.