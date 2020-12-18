Thane Municipal Corporation seals shops, disconnects water supply of tax defaulters

Thane: After several reminders and warning notices, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now decided to take action against the water and property tax defaulters. The officials sealed 84 shops on Friday, while water supply of 92 defaulters has been cut in Thane.

Following the directions of TMC commissioner, regarding strict action against the defaulters, a special drive was carried by the civic officials, in Diva ward of TMC, on Thursday.

"Total 84 shops and 10 residential rooms of the property tax defaulters were sealed in Diva. While, the water connection of 92 defaulters were disconnected from the Diva ward, during the special drive conducted by civic officials on Thursday," said a TMC official.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has set targets to recover the pending dues of both water and property bills of the year 2020-21. The special drive is being carried regularly ward wise by the civic officials.

"The action is been led after the warning notice to the defaulters. People who fail to pay their dues before the deadline will have to face action. The TMC already has a pending recovery of water tax of Rs. 58 crore from last year, while this year the TMC has target of Rs. 250 crore recovery. While, a target of over Rs. 600 crore has been set for the recovery of property by TMC," said the TMC official.

According to the official, among the various wards of TMC, Kopri consists of maximum number of pending water bills of above Rs. 20 crore.

So far, the TMC has recovered over Rs. 150 crore of property tax, while over Rs.70 crore of water tax dues from the residents, in Thane.