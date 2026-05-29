Thane Municipal Corporation Directs ₹2.5 Crore Pre-Monsoon Overhaul to Make Ghodbunder Road Pothole-Free | X @anushreejourno

Thane: In a major relief for thousands of daily commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Ghodbunder Road is set for a smooth, pothole-free transition this monsoon season. Following the official transfer of the critical stretch between Kapurbawdi and Gaimukh from the Public Works Department (PWD) to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the civic body has launched an aggressive, pre-monsoon road repair and maintenance campaign.

TMC assumed full responsibility for this highly congested arterial route and immediately sanctioned a fund of ₹2.5 crore to expedite repair works on key roads and flyovers before the arrival of the heavy rains.

Resolving Flyover Hazards and Concreting Key Stretches

Ghodbunder Road serves as a vital transit link connecting Thane, Vasai, and Gujarat, witnessing heavy traffic from thousands of vehicles daily. Over the past few years, extensive infrastructure projects—including Metro construction and service road integration—have exacerbated traffic congestion.

A particularly perilous issue for motorists has been the formation of large, hazardous bulges in the mastic asphalt layers on major flyovers. The uneven mastic bulges frequently caused drivers to lose balance, resulting in minor accidents and highly stressful commutes.

To tackle this, the TMC has successfully completed the removal of these dangerous asphalt bulges and has actively initiated pothole-filling operations across major flyovers, including:

Kapurbawdi Flyover

Waghbil Flyover

Patlipada Flyover

Manpada Flyover

Concurrently, the civic body has wrapped up crucial concrete road works under its service road connectivity project to ensure seamless integration with the main highway.

Read Also Thane Monsoon Preparedness Under Scanner As TMC Pulls Up Contractors Over Slow Desilting Work

Civic Officials Confirm Progress

Speaking on the rapid pace of the infrastructure drive, TMC Executive Engineer Sanjay Kadam confirmed that the removal of mastic bulges across all Ghodbunder Road flyovers has been concluded, and secondary pothole restoration is well underway .

With these comprehensive repairs moving toward completion ahead of the monsoon deadline, local commuters are finally breathing a sigh of relief, anticipating a significantly safer and bottleneck-free driving experience.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)