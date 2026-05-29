CSMT Mega Block Extended Till June 13; Several Mail, Express Trains To Be Short-Terminated At Dadar & Thane

CSMT Redevelopment Block Extended Till June 13; Several Mail, Express Trains To Be Short-Terminated At Dadar & Thane | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai commuters and long-distance railway passengers are likely to face continued inconvenience as the ongoing redevelopment work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has been extended by another two weeks.

According to a report by Sakal, the redevelopment project is being undertaken by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA), for which a traffic and operational block has been imposed on Platforms 16 and 17 at CSMT. The block, which commenced on May 29, was initially scheduled to continue for 10 days. However, railway authorities have now extended the duration of the block till June 13 following a request from the RLDA.

As a result, operations of several long-distance mail and express trains originating from or terminating at CSMT will continue to remain affected during this period.

Railway officials said that train movements on Platforms 16 and 17 have been suspended for the duration of the block, while services operating from these platforms have either been shifted to alternate platforms or partially curtailed, reported Sakal. The extension is expected to impact both train operations and passenger movement at the busy terminal.

To facilitate the redevelopment work, several mail and express services will be short-terminated at Dadar and Thane stations instead of running up to CSMT.

The trains affected include the Amravati-CSMT Express (12112), Ballarshah-CSMT Nandigram Express (11002), Howrah-CSMT Express (12810), Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express (11020), Bidar-CSMT Express (22108), Latur-CSMT Express and Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express (22120), all of which will operate only up to Dadar during the block period.

Meanwhile, the Mangalore-CSMT Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

Railway authorities stated that these trains will remain cancelled between Dadar-CSMT and Thane-CSMT sections until June 13. Passengers travelling on the affected services have been advised to check train schedules and terminal changes in advance and make suitable travel arrangements.

The extension of the block is part of the larger redevelopment plan aimed at modernising CSMT and improving passenger amenities and station infrastructure in the long term. However, until the work is completed, commuters are expected to face temporary operational disruptions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/