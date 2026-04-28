Passengers Take Note! THESE Outstation Trains To Terminate At Dadar & Thane Due To Platform Extention Work At CSMT |

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced the extension of short termination for select long-distance trains at Dadar and Thane stations in view of ongoing platform extension work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The arrangement will remain in effect for a further 23 days, from April 27 to May 19, 2026.

According to an official press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil B. Narkar, the decision has been taken due to infrastructure upgrades underway at platforms 16 and 17 of Mumbai CSMT, which are currently under expansion.

Short Termination of Trains at Dadar and Thane stations upto 19.05.2026 pic.twitter.com/hTCXFIQ7KS — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) April 28, 2026

As per the revised schedule, Train No. 22120 Madgaon Junction–Mumbai CSMT Tejas Express, for journeys commencing from April 26 to May 17, 2026, will now be short-terminated at Dadar station instead of completing its run at CSMT.

Similarly, Train No. 12134 Mangaluru Junction–Mumbai CSMT Express, for journeys commencing from April 26 to May 18, 2026, will be short-terminated at Thane station.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to take note of the temporary changes and plan their onward travel accordingly. The short termination is expected to impact commuters travelling to CSMT, requiring them to make alternate arrangements from Dadar or Thane.

Officials have expressed regret over the inconvenience caused, stating that the ongoing platform extension work is aimed at improving capacity and passenger handling at one of Mumbai’s busiest railway terminals

Coaches Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Train Permanently Increased From 16 To 20

Amid high occupancy and growing passenger preference, the Railways have permanently increased the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express from 16 to 20 coaches starting today, April 28.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Railways, Train No. 22961/22962 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express has been augmented with four additional coaches, comprising three AC Chair Car coaches and one Executive Class coach. This expansion offers passengers significantly improved seating availability on one of India’s busiest and most sought-after inter-city rail corridors.

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