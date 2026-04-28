Good News For Travellers! Coaches Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Train Permanently Increased From 16 To 20 From Today - Details Here

Dedicated Vande Bharat Depot At Mumbai's Wadi Bunder Takes Shape Amid Fast-Track Execution, 15% Complete | file pic

Amid high occupancy and growing passenger preference, the Railways have permanently increased the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express from 16 to 20 coaches starting today, April 28.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Railways, Train No. 22961/22962 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express has been augmented with four additional coaches, comprising three AC Chair Car coaches and one Executive Class coach. This expansion offers passengers significantly improved seating availability on one of India’s busiest and most sought-after inter-city rail corridors.

About Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Train

The Vande Bharat train completes the 491-kilometre journey in 5 hours and 30 minutes. It halts at Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. Train No. 22961 departs from Ahmedabad at 6:05 am and reaches Mumbai Central at 11:45 am. From Mumbai Central, the train departs at 3:45 pm and reaches Ahmedabad at 9:15 pm. Both trains run six days a week, except on Sunday.

The train serves a diverse cross-section of passengers, including business travellers, students, daily commuters, and tourists, for whom speed, comfort, and reliability are no longer aspirations but expectations.

Popularity of Vande Bharat Trains In Numbers

According to the Railways, nearly 4 crore passengers travelled on Vande Bharat services in FY 2025–26, registering a year-on-year growth of approximately 34 percent. Since its inception in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express has served over 9.1 crore passengers across 1 lakh trips. Network-wide occupancy has consistently exceeded 100 per cent. These numbers reflect not merely demand, but a deep and growing trust among the travelling public in the quality and reliability of the service.

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