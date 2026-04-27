Ayodhya–Mumbai & Banaras–Pune Amrit Bharat Express Trains To Be Flagged Off By PM Modi On April 28 - Know Route, Time Here

Mumbai: Mumbai and Pune are set to get two Amrit Bharat Express Trains connecting the spiritual cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Banaras and Ayodhya. According to the PMO statement, the trains will be flagged off on April 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These trains will provide affordable and modern travel options and enhance connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

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The two Amrit Bharat Trains are: Banaras–Pune, which will facilitate easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while the Ayodhya–Mumbai service will improve connectivity to the Ram Mandir. This inauguration comes as PM Modi is set to visit Varanasi on April 28 for a two-day trip, unveiling and laying foundation stones for 163 projects worth Rs 6,300 crore.

Banaras– Hapadsar (Pune)

According to the Indian Rail Info, the Banaras- Hadapsar train will run as Train No 02531. The train will depart from Banaras at 4.45 pm and will reach Hadapsar on Day 2 at 12.55 am.

The train will halt at 18 stations: Banaras, Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj Jn, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Orai, VGL Jhansi Jn, Bina Jn, Rani Kamlapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi Jn, Harda, Khandwa Jn, Bhusawal Jn, Jalgaon Jn, Manmad Jn, Koparagaon, Ahilyanagar Jn, Daund Chord Line and Hadapsar.

Ayodhya-LTT

According to The Indian Express report, the Ayodhya-LTT Amrit Bharat Express Train will run as Train No 02212. The train will depart from Ayodhya at 4.45 pm and reach LTT in Mumbai at 9.05 pm on the second day. The trains will halt at 12 stations, including: Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj Jn, Manikpur, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Thane and LTT. Currently, it is unknown which days the two trains will operate.

Mumbai–Pune Missing Link Opening On May 1

Apart from the inauguration of the Amrit Bharat Express Trains, the Mumbai–Pune Missing Link project is slated to open on May 1, marking Maharashtra Day. The project will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde inspected the project near Khalapur and said that in the initial phase, only light vehicles and buses will be allowed. Heavy vehicles and those carrying flammable materials will be restricted to avoid accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow. Shinde also said that there will be no toll hike planned after its opening.