Only Cars & Buses Allowed, No Toll Hike For Commuters – Here's Everything You Need To Know About Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link Project | X | @mieknathshinde

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that the ambitious ‘Missing Link’ project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway (officially Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway) will reduce the distance between Mumbai and Pune by 6 km and cut travel time by nearly 30 minutes. As most people had speculated -- with viral claims on social media putting fuel on the fire -- Shinde announced on Sunday that no toll hike has been planned after its opening.

The project, built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), is now complete and will be inaugurated on 1st May by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Officials said the new stretch will make the expressway fully access-controlled.

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Only Light Vehicles & Buses To Be Allowed…

Shinde inspected the project near Khalapur and said the new route will ease traffic congestion in the ghat section. In the initial phase, only light vehicles and buses will be allowed. Heavy vehicles and those carrying flammable materials will be restricted to avoid accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said the Missing Link will bypass the winding ghat roads near Lonavala and Khandala -- which are prone to congestion and accidents. With the new alignment, accident rates are expected to drop sharply. The Deputy Chief Minister added that the government is working towards a road network that allows travel across the state within seven to eight hours.

Project Details

The project includes a tunnel stretch of about 8.92 km and a total route length of around 13.3 km. It features two of the world’s widest tunnels, measuring nearly 23.75 metres in width, along with high viaducts and a cable-stayed bridge rising about 182 metres above Tiger Valley. The road also passes 182 metres below Lonavala Lake, making it one of the most complex infrastructure projects in the region.

Shinde said the project faced major engineering challenges, including heavy rainfall, strong winds, and difficult terrain, but was completed successfully. He praised MSRDC and the teams involved for executing the work.

Tourism To Improve Near Pune…

He also said the project will improve connectivity to tourist destinations near Pune, including Lohagad Fort, Visapur Fort, and Karla Caves, giving a boost to tourism in the region.

According to Shinde, the Missing Link will not only make travel faster and safer but also help reduce traffic jams and support economic growth through better connectivity between Mumbai and Pune.

Why Do Commuters Await the Missing Link?

The “Missing Link” is a 13.3 km road built to avoid the dangerous Khandala Ghat stretch. In February 2026, a major accident changed everything for Mumbai-Pune commuters. A gas tanker carrying propylene overturned near the ghat, which caused the gas to leak and created a huge invisible danger zone.

Officials called it a “moving bomb”, and the expressway stayed shut for 33 hours -- a transport nightmare. Thousands of people were stuck in long traffic with no basic help.

This incident made people demand a safer road, where they claim that the old ghat has sharp curves, steep slopes, and no backup route. It also has many accidents every year. Rescue work is slow because the roads are narrow and difficult.

The new Missing Link is designed to fix these problems. It has straighter routes, wider lanes, and safer tunnels. The slopes are gentler, which reduces brake failure. It also avoids landslides, fog, and strong winds.

The project includes a long tunnel and a high bridge over Tiger Valley. Safety features like emergency exits are added. Overall, it replaces a risky road with a safer and more modern route.