PM Modi To Unveil ₹6,000 Crore Infrastructure Projects In Varanasi On April 28 During Two-Day Visit, His 54th Trip Since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Varanasi on April 28 for a two day visit, marking his first trip to the city in 2026. This will be his 54th visit to his parliamentary constituency since 2014. His last visit to Varanasi was in November 2025.

Project unveiling

During the visit, the Prime Minister is set to unveil and lay the foundation for projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore, spanning infrastructure, healthcare and education. Key among them are a proposed signature bridge and a super speciality hospital at Kabirchaura divisional hospital, which are expected to benefit not only Varanasi but also patients from eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Bihar.

According to BJP sources, the Prime Minister is likely to arrive in Varanasi after 4 pm by special aircraft. He will then travel by an Army helicopter to the Bareka helipad and proceed to the BLW ground, where he is scheduled to address a gathering of around 40,000 women. The address is expected to focus on issues related to women, and he may also seek feedback on women-centric policies.

Development projects and overnight stay

Before the public meeting, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the मंच. After the कार्यक्रम, the Prime Minister will stay at the Bareka guest house. There are indications that he may conduct a late evening inspection of ongoing development works.

On the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. A roadshow from Bareka to the temple is planned and is expected to be one of the longest in the city, with an estimated route of around 14 km. Preparations are underway, with major intersections being decorated and security arrangements tightened.

Signature bridge announcement

Among the major infrastructure announcements is a proposed double decker signature bridge of 1,074 metres, estimated to cost around Rs 2,600 crore. The bridge is part of the ‘Parivahan Sangam’ project and is being planned as an alternative to the existing Rajghat bridge, also known as the Malviya or Dufferin bridge, which has outlived its utility.

The current bridge, built in 1887, now restricts heavy vehicular movement, causing logistical challenges and increased travel time for goods. The new bridge is expected to ease congestion, improve freight movement and enhance connectivity to Chandauli, Bihar and further towards West Bengal.