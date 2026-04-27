'How Can A Dead Man Encroach Land?': Allahabad HC Asks Oil Company; Orders Status Quo

Allahabad High Court questions oil company over notices issued to deceased man in land case | File Photo

Prayagraj, April 27: The Allahabad High Court has questioned an oil company over notices issued in the name of a person who died in 1996, asking how a deceased individual could be accused of encroaching on land. The court directed the company to file a detailed affidavit explaining the basis of its action and ordered status quo in the matter till the next hearing.

Petition challenges notices

The petition was filed by Prayagraj resident Mahendra Kumar, who challenged notices dated August 16, 2025, and October 15, 2025. The notices were issued in the name of his father, who had died on October 11, 1996.

Petitioner alleges administrative negligence

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the notices were sent without proper verification and reflected administrative negligence. Allegations of encroachment were made against a person who was no longer alive, raising serious questions about the process followed by the authorities.

Oil company cites alleged pipeline encroachment

During the hearing, lawyers representing the Centre and the oil company said the notices were issued after information about alleged encroachment over a pipeline came to light.

Court seeks explanation

The division bench, however, sought clarity on how the authorities linked the alleged encroachment to the deceased individual. It directed the oil company to explain how the encroachment was identified and on what grounds the name of a person who died nearly three decades ago was included in official notices.

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Matter listed for next hearing

The court also asked the company to detail the verification and inquiry process followed before issuing the notices. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 12.