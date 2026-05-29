Thane Police Commissionerate Begins Distribution Of 70,000 WHO-Certified ORS Bottles To On-Field Officers | file pic [Representational Image]

Thane: Amid soaring summer temperatures and an escalating risk of heat strokes, the Thane Police Commissionerate has launched a commendable welfare initiative to protect the health of on-field police personnel. Recognizing the challenges faced by officers standing on the streets for hours to fulfill their duties, the department has begun the free distribution of 70,000 WHO-certified, ready-to-drink Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) electrolyte bottles.

This vital initiative was spearheaded under the guidance of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and Joint Police Commissioner Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan. It is being executed through the joint efforts of Traffic Police Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Shirsat, Hellwood Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and the Rotary Royal Foundation represented by Ashish Poddar.

Protecting Traffic Police on the Frontlines

The jurisdiction of the Thane Police Commissionerate spans across critical regions including:

Thane

Bhiwandi

Kalyan

Dombivli

Ulhasnagar

Ambernath

Badlapur

The region comprises 5 zones, 35 police stations, and 18 traffic units. Currently, the intense heatwave has severely impacted traffic police personnel who endure long hours under the blazing sun to manage the city's traffic flow.

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To help them maintain hydration and optimal electrolyte balance, the department is distributing 70,000 "Rehydration Shield" bottles. Formulated based on a WHO-certified, ready-to-drink recipe, this solution provides instant energy, reduces fatigue, and keeps the body thoroughly hydrated.

According to company officials, the drink is fully prepared; it requires no mixing with water and can be consumed immediately upon opening the bottle.

A Model Welfare Initiative

The steps taken by the Thane Police Commissionerate to prioritize the health and safety of its force during this extreme weather have been widely praised. Observers note that this proactive measure not only safeguards the well-being of front-line officers but also serves as an exemplary model for other government departments to follow during seasonal crises.