PaaniForPraani: Mumbai's Youth Quench Thirst Of Stray Animals & Birds Amid Rising Heat And Rapid Concretisation

Mumbai: A city-based animal welfare organisation has returned with its signature PaaniForPraani initiative to ensure that stray animals and birds do not face a scarcity of drinking water amid the scorching summer heat and the city’s rapid urbanisation. Young individuals are actively volunteering for this initiative to place water bowls alongside animal feeders across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

As the mercury climbs and rapid urban development transforms Mumbai into a concrete jungle, the city’s stray animals and birds are facing an invisible crisis of a severe lack of drinking water. While several citizens regularly feed community animals, access to clean water remains dangerously scarce during the grueling summer months.

SnoutClout has stepped in to plug this crucial gap through one of its signature initiatives – PaaniForPraani (Water for Animals). With the help of a growing army of young volunteers, the initiative identifies localised stray feeders and high-need areas to place heavy-duty cement water bowls, ensuring that Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane’s street animals do not suffer in silence.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, PaaniForPraani focuses on a structured adoption and education model rather than randomly dropping bowls across the city. Under this initiative, each verified feeder is provided three water bowls free of cost and more bowls can be adopted by feeders according to the requirement. Volunteers also teach caretakers to clean and maintain the bowls regularly to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of waterborne diseases among animals.

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Under the initiative, SnoutClout has already donated more than 500 bowls across MMR and targets surpassing 750 bowls this season. This year, it has partnered with the Leo Club of Ghatkopar and a prominent food brand to expand its footprint.

SnoutClout’s founder Sidhaant Rao (23) highlighted that the rapid pace of concretisation in Mumbai has stripped away natural water sources, leaving birds and animals completely dependent on human intervention. “While many organisations distribute water bowls in bulk, we check the actual need for bowls from feeders, who are again verified before being handed the bowls. We are also spreading awareness among students and citizens at large to place water bowls in their societies and balconies,” he said.

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