Thane Monsoon Preparedness Under Scanner As TMC Pulls Up Contractors Over Slow Desilting Work | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: With the monsoon season fast approaching, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) claims of executing gutter and drainage desilting (nalasafai) on a war footing have fallen flat. Ground realities reveal that work is progressing at a sluggish pace across several areas, prompting the civic body to issue a stern final warning to negligent contractors.

​While the administration claims that over 75% of the desilting work has been completed in some areas, progress remains dismal in regions like Mumbra, Kalwa, Diva, and Majiwada, where only 55% to 60% of the work is done.

Furthermore, citizens and local representatives have expressed strong dissatisfaction, noting that extracted silt and garbage are being left on the banks of the drains for days, leading to foul odors and a rise in mosquito breeding.

​Taking serious note of the delays, the TMC's Solid Waste Management Department, led by Deputy Commissioner Manohar Bodke, convened an emergency meeting. Contractors have been ordered to accelerate work immediately to meet the May 31 deadline. The corporation warned that failure to complete the task within the stipulated timeframe will invite strict punitive action, including heavy financial penalties.

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