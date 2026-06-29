Thane Monsoon Mayhem: Security Wall Collapses In Bhiwandi Due To Intense Rainfall; VIDEO

Security wall of building suddenly collapsed due to heavy rain late Sunday night in Bhiwandi. |

Mumbai: The onset of the monsoon in Mumbai and its neighbouring region has brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat, but it has also created misery. A security wall of a building suddenly collapsed due to heavy rain late Sunday night in the Prabhu Ali area of Bhiwandi.

A video shared by IANS on X (formerly Twitter) shows visuals of the collapsed structure. The bricks from the security wall can be seen scattered all over the building site.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: A security wall of a building suddenly collapsed during heavy rain late at night in the Prabhu Ali area of Bhiwandi city. Construction work was underway near the security wall pic.twitter.com/NXfgG5OXsn — IANS (@ians_india) June 29, 2026

The visuals show that the building is still under construction.

Wall collapse damages utilities

A local resident, while speaking to reporters, said, “We were sleeping when we heard a loud sound at night. Around 12 o'clock, we came out to see what had happened. No one was hurt because it was nighttime. The entire wall has collapsed; you can see the damage.”

He further stated that the collapse was so severe that it damaged the sewage and water pipelines serving residents living near the building, which is currently under construction.

According to the local resident, construction work has been halted for the time being following the collapse.

Heavy rain causes disruption

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in parts of the city, waterlogging has been reported in several areas.

Bhiwandi has also been lashed by heavy rain, with waterlogging reported on roads and lanes, disrupting traffic. Markets and shopkeepers were also severely affected by the downpour.

Moreover, several other parts of Mumbai, including Marine Lines, Prabhadevi, Byculla and Lalbaug, received moderate to heavy showers overnight. The western and eastern suburbs, including Andheri, Malad, Jogeshwari, Mulund, Kanjurmarg and Kurla, also witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging at multiple locations.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of light to moderate rainfall across Mumbai and Thane between June 29 and July 2.