Thane: MIDC pipeline bursts due to Metro work near Majiwada flyover, water supply suspended for 2 hours

Thane: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) water pipeline burst after valve was damaged due to piling work of Metro bridge near Majiwada bridge, Jupiter hospital in Ghodbunder road in Thane.

The officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and MIDC water department officials and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reached the site. However, no casualty or injuries were reported. The situation was brought under control in few minutes, said the official.

"The water supply of 600-650 customers of Wagle Estate Industrial area has been suspended following the incident which took place around 4:30 pm, and it will be resumed in 2 hours after completion of work," informed official from RDMC.