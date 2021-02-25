FPJ Fact Check: Did a metro pillar collapse in Thane's Balkum?

Fake news these day go viral in a blink of an eye due to the availability of the various social mediums creating panic, havoc among the masses. Currently, one such news is going viral on social media platforms which claims that a metro pillar collapsed in Thane's Balkum area and many vehicles have got crushed under that debris. But actually the clip is of an old incident that took place in Varanasi. In 2016, an under-construction flyover had collapsed and few people were also crushed underneath the debris.

In no time, the video went viral on Twitter but one of the users pointed out that the crowd that had accumulated at the spot were not wearing masks amid the pandemic situation.