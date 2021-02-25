FPJ Fact Check: Did a metro pillar collapse in Thane's Balkum?

Fake news these day go viral in a blink of an eye due to the availability of the various social mediums creating panic, havoc among the masses. Currently, one such news is going viral on social media platforms which claims that a metro pillar collapsed in Thane's Balkum area and many vehicles have got crushed under that debris. But actually the clip is of an old incident that took place in Varanasi. In 2016, an under-construction flyover had collapsed and few people were also crushed underneath the debris.
In no time, the video went viral on Twitter but one of the users pointed out that the crowd that had accumulated at the spot were not wearing masks amid the pandemic situation.
It could be seen in the video that a huge slap of the flyover fell on the vehicles parked on the road. Police personnel had rushed at the spot and carrying a rescue operation. The video could also been found on YouTube which was uploaded in May 2018.
The tragic incident took place on May 16, 2016. The under-construction bridge collapsed near Varanasi cantonment railway station. Around 18 people had lost their lives in the accident.
