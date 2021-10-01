Thane: MBMC registers 49% full vaccinations, 5 lakh people have taken first done

Mumbai: Amid the looming threat of the third wave, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is leaving no stone unturned to fully vaccinate all eligible citizens in the twin city. As per official statistics, around 65 percent of the Mira-Bhayandar's eligible beneficiaries had received their first dose while 49 percent had been fully vaccinated by the civic body’s health department at various public facilities till September 30.

A total of 6,30,766 doses (first and second) have been administered by MBMC’s health department so far. This apart from 1,16,678 inoculations including 75,059 first and 41,619-second doses at private vaccination centers, taking the total number of vaccinated people to 7,47,444.

The MBMC has identified a total of 7,65,805 eligible beneficiaries including 6,576 healthcare workers (HCW), 5,143 front line workers (FLW), 4,38,885 citizens falling under the 18 to 44 years age bracket, and 3,14,204 people aged 45 years and above. 30 percent (78,108) and 71 percent (1, 57,218) of the people falling under the 18 to 44 age group and above 45 years respectively have been fully vaccinated.

Apart from launching special drives aimed at inoculating potential super-spreaders who come into contact with a large number of people daily owing to the nature of their job, the MBMC led by commissioner-Dilip Dhole has been on an overdrive to vaccinate the homeless including- beggars, rag pickers and construction workers who do not possess and documentation required to prove their identity and address, thus reducing the super spread in the community.

“We are now planning to introduce extended sessions from 7 am to 10 pm to enable early office goers and latecomers to get themselves vaccinated,” said MBMC’s head of vaccination department- Dr. Anjali Patil. The MBMC has also set an example for other civic bodies across the Thane district, by reporting negative figures in terms of wastage of vials, as per the center’s standard operating procedure (SOP) on Covid-19 vaccination.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 06:01 PM IST