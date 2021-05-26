Thane: Mayor Naresh Mhaske suggests independent vaccination centres for pregnant and lactating women

Thane, May 26: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) should start a special vaccination centre for pregnant and lactating mothers, said Thane Mayor, Naresh Mhaske. Due to crowds at different vaccination centres in the city, the Mayor has demanded for the special vaccination centre for lactating mothers and pregnant people.

On May 25, Mhaske had written a letter to Dr Vipin Sharma, Municipal Commissioner, Thane and other senior officials including health officers. Amid Covid-19 spread across the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation had different vaccination centres at various spots in Thane.

The state government recently came up with a circular informing pregnant and lactating women to take vaccination.

"Every citizen is interested in taking vaccines, resulting in crowds at the vaccination centre. Due to the crowd, citizens are forced to stand in queue for hours to get vaccinated.

"It is difficult for pregnant and lactating women to stand in queue for long hours. Also coming in crowds is not good for them with the spread of the virus. However, vaccination is also important for these women and a special vaccination centre is compulsory to stop the spread of the virus," added Mhaske in the letter given to the Municipal Commissioner.

Mhaske claims the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had taken decision for such vaccination centre and will soon come up with it.

"The authorities should think about the pregnant and lactating woman and start an independent vaccination centre for them. It will help complete the vaccination drive of the women safely. The vaccination should be done checking the medical condition of the women," added Mhaske.