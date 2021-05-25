Thane: Railway pointsman Mayur Shelke distributes food kits to tribals; see pics

Thane: Mayur Shelke, the railway pointsman who risked his own life to save a child at Vangani Railway station, has got into social work. Shelke distributed food kits to tribals (adivasi pada) nearby. Amid the lockdown, he distributed the kits to four tribal villages with 115 families in Pimploli gram panchayat in Neral.
Shelke, a 30-year-old, resides with his parents, wife and 45-days-old son at Talawade village in Neral. Shelke is doing his pointsman duty, but has turned out to be a real-life hero. Not only railway staff and colleagues, but Shelke has been a celebrity for different passengers coming to click selfies with him.
In April, Shelke saved a 6-year-old visually challenged boy, who lost his balance and fell on track while walking along platform number 2 at Vangani railway station. After the incident he became a celebrity. Shelke claims many NGO and social workers felicitated him with an award and certificate and also gifted him with cash as goodwill. Instead of using the cash for personal use he utilized it for the needy.
"After the lockdown was imposed by the state government, I visited the four tribal villages in Pimploli gram panchayat. I found a total of 115 families residing in the four villages. Most of them are dependent on daily wages and are sitting idle at home. It's difficult for them to survive with daily life. So, it was our job to help the people in need. I found a total of 115 tribals and distributed 115 food kits to the families. In such times we should look after the neighbours. If everyone starts to help the neighbours in whatever way they can then there will hardly be anyone hungry," added Shelke .
Shelke was rewarded with Rs 50,000 by the Central Railway as a gift for the bravery job. Shelke, after saving the child, found he was financially weak and then he donated Rs 25,000 for the education of the visually challenged child.
Shelke had appealed to many citizens to come forward for help of the needy. "Not only food kits, but there are many ways people can help the community. From blood donation to paying up the hospital bill," he added.
Shelke was facilitated and rewarded by more than 100 NGOs and social workers. "I will utilize the contact to reach the masses and help the needy," added Shelke.