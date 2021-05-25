Thane: Railway pointsman Mayur Shelke distributes food kits to tribals; see pics

In April, Shelke saved a 6-year-old visually challenged boy, who lost his balance and fell on track while walking along platform number 2 at Vangani railway station. After the incident he became a celebrity. Shelke claims many NGO and social workers felicitated him with an award and certificate and also gifted him with cash as goodwill. Instead of using the cash for personal use he utilized it for the needy.

"After the lockdown was imposed by the state government, I visited the four tribal villages in Pimploli gram panchayat. I found a total of 115 families residing in the four villages. Most of them are dependent on daily wages and are sitting idle at home. It's difficult for them to survive with daily life. So, it was our job to help the people in need. I found a total of 115 tribals and distributed 115 food kits to the families. In such times we should look after the neighbours. If everyone starts to help the neighbours in whatever way they can then there will hardly be anyone hungry," added Shelke .