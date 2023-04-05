Thane: Manpada police arrest gang who robbed Ola driver, arrested accused are history sheeters | Prashant Narvekar

The Manpada police station in Dombivali succeeded in arresting four accused who robbed an Ola driver on March 24, 2023.

All four arrested accused are history sheeters while one accused is a minor. Police have recovered 9 mobile phones, 1 laptop, cash and one auto-rickshaw used for the crime, all worth ₹2 lakh from the accused.

Gang robs Ola driver

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector, Manpada police station said, "On March 24, 2023, the complainant Ola driver Rajan Chaudhary (22), a resident of Govandi in Mumbai was at Newali Naka in Badlapur Pipe line road in Kalyan (East) at around 3 am when he received a call from Ola company regarding the passengers. Rajan took three passengers from Newali Naka to Dharda Circle in Dombivali. When Rajan reached Dharda Circle in Dombivali he was stopped by one auto-rickshaw driver. The auto-rickshaw driver accompanied by one more person started fighting with the Ola driver. Also, the three passengers who came on the Ola accompanied those who came in the auto-rickshaw and robbed the cash and also two mobile phones from the Ola driver."

Bagade further added, "The Ola driver was scared after the incident and on his boss's advice he came to register a complaint with the Manpada police station on April 1. We registered the case on April 3 and understanding the seriousness of the case formed two teams to arrest the accused."

"Soon our team scanned the CCTV footage in Dombivali and Kalyan area and through technical know-how, we arrested the four accused on April 4. The accused have been identified as Chandrakant alias Chandra alias Ramesh Jamadar, Shiva Tusambar, Satyakumar Kanojia, and Kalu alias Arjun Lot. All are the residents of Dombivali and several cases of house break-ins, murder, robbery, threatening have been registered against them at Manpada, Hill-Line, Kalyan and Thane police station" informed Bagade.

Modus operandi

The modus operandi of the accused involved targeting passengers who looked rich and possessed mobile phones, gold rings or cash. They would rob all the valuables from the passenger. They used to rob even small amounts of money from poor pani-puri and balloon sellers as well as Ola drivers. The accused were creating fear among the people in Dombivali and Kalyan areas.

Bagade said, "The gang was arrested after a complaint by Ola driver Rajan Chaudhary whose mobile phones and cash were robbed. After Chaudhary's complaint, the incident came to light. All the accused are history sheeters and cases have been registered against them at various police stations in Thane district. The main accused Ramesh Jamadar has been expelled from Navi Mumbai by Navi Mumbai police. We are investigating the case and will try to find out how many more cases they are involved in. Also, we will be trying to impose MCOCA Act against them. As of now case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 34( criminal act done by several persons for same intention)."

