Thane: Man strangles girlfriend to death, commits suicide in Dombivali

The bodies were found in the apartment on Monday

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

A 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death before killing himself in Dombivali town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when Anil Salunke, a resident of Chandwad in Nashik, had gone to meet the victim Lalita Kale (28) at her apartment, an official said.

Salunke allegedly strangled Kale with a nylon rope and used the same to kill himself. The bodies were found in the apartment on Monday, he said.

Salunke was allegedly upset that the victim was marrying another man and had come to the town on Saturday night to meet her for the last time, the official said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case was registered in this regard at Manpada police station, he added.

article-image

