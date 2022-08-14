Thane: Man kills pregnant girlfriend in Mumbra, held

The Mumbra police nabbed an accused wanted for the murder of a 22-year-old woman just two hours after the crime was reported on Saturday. The body of Muskaan alias Nadia, who was five months pregnant, was found in the deserted hills of Mumbra on Saturday, after which the Mumbra police formed a team and started investigations.

The police first identified the deceased as Muskaan alias Nadia with the help of their informer network and through social media. Senior police inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station told FPJ, “Our team started investigations and through Nadia's sister, we got to know that she was in a relationship with Altamash Munovar Dalvi. We picked him up for questioning and were told that Nadia had been pressurising him for marriage as she was five months pregnant. Dalvi murdered her due to the constant pressure. He took Nadia to the deserted hills in Mumbra and slit her throat,” he said, adding that Dalvi was arrested within two hours.

According to a source from Mumbra police station, Dalvi said the baby was not his, but of another man who was also in a relationship with Nadia. “He alleged that Nadia was pressuring him in a bid to extort money and said that was the reason he planned her murder,” said the source.