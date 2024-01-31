 Thane: Man Gets 10-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl
The crime, reported in November 2018, involved the convict, Rajeshsingh Ambikasingh Yadav, luring the girl with chocolate and establishing sexual relations by issuing threats of killing her mother.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Thane district and sessions court has awarded a ten-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) sentence to a man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kashimira. Special judge D S Deshmukh passed the judgment on Monday.

The crime, reported in November 2018, involved the convict, Rajeshsingh Ambikasingh Yadav, luring the girl with chocolate and establishing sexual relations by issuing threats of killing her mother.

Rs 5,000 Fine Also Imposed On Convict

Yadav was immediately arrested under section 376(2)(i) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Apart from the ten years of RI, the judge imposed a Rs 5,000 fine, non-payment of which results in an additional 3 months of simple imprisonment.

2 Convicted In Robbery Case

In another case of conviction, two men, Suleman Riyaz Khan and Mohammed Tauseef Khan, received seven years of simple imprisonment after they were found guilty of crimes under sections 392 (robbery) and 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property), read with section 34 of the IPC.

The Kashimira police arrested the duo in 2018, and the investigating team presented a watertight charge sheet, leading to convictions in both cases.

