Thane: 1 Killed After Container Topples, Catches Fire On Ghodbunder Road; Visuals Surface |

Thane: One person died after a massive fire broke out in a container on Ghodbunder Road in Thane in the wee hours of Friday. The container reportedly crashed on the road causing a blaze to erupt. Local police and fire officials rushed to the spot and doused off the fire. Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: One person died after a massive fire broke out in a container on Ghodbunder Road, Thane.



The body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem. Also, the crashed container was removed by the traffic police with the help of Hydra and after 3 hours of effort,… pic.twitter.com/ZcREYil26f — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

According to reports, the body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem. Also, the crashed container was removed by the traffic police with the help of Hydra and after 3 hours of effort, the said route was opened for traffic, Thane Municipal Corporation informed ANI.

2 Children Killed In Nagpur House Fire

In another tragic incident, two children were killed in a fire that broke out at a house located near the Gourkhede Complex in the Seminary Hills area of Nagpur on Friday.

The deceased children were identified as 7-year-old Devas and 2-year-old Prabhas, according to a report in ANI citing Nagpur Police.

Fire tenders and a police team reached the spot after getting the information of the fire. There was no official word on whether the dousing operation was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

#Thane: Five injured in a blast at a chemical factory in #Badlapur MIDC. Fire tenders are on the spot. Further details awaited.@ThaneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/VGWFUA303f — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 18, 2024

This comes a day after a fire broke out on Thursday at Badlapur in Thane district after a blast in a chemical factory of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). According to officials, five persons were injured in the fire. Visuals of the fire surfaced on the internet.