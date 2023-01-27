Thane: Man ends life after jumping in front of train; names former colleagues, money lenders in video clip

Representative Image | PTI

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a suburban train in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night between Ambernath and Badlapur stations on Central Railway's main line, the official added.

"The man was identified as Girish Nandlal Chube. A note found from the spot has named some people due to which he had to take this extreme step," Kalyan Railway police station senior inspector Mukesh Dhage said.

Deceased narrates ordeal in video clip

Police sources said the deceased has also made a clip in which he has narrated that he lost his job after two colleagues complained to the firm's owner.

He said he had to take Rs 1 lakh from some people as he was out of a job and these lenders were harassing him, these sources said.

These persons and two colleagues have been named in the video clip, which has gone viral on social media.

No one has been arrested in this case, he added.

