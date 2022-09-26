Thane: Man booked for impersonating as Assistant Commissioner Police |

Thane police have arrested a person claiming to be the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), at the State Intelligence Department at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Mumbai. The police have identified him as VP Raut.

According to Chitalsar Manpada police in Thane, a patrolling team spotted a man wearing police uniform near a hotel at Kothari Compound in Thane in the wee hours of Monday. The three-member patrolling staff then stopped the vehicle and gave a salute to the fake 'officer'.

The person claimed to be an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted at the State Intelligence Department at the DGP office in Mumbai. He showed his identity card and said that he had come to the place to receive his daughter, who was at the hotel. However, the police found that his daughter was not in the hotel.

After speaking for a while, the police staff found his behaviour suspicious, and then they verified his claims with the DGP office and found that no such officer works there. The police have arrested the person and have also seized a bogus police ID card from him and suspect that he was impersonating as a policeman to take advantage.

The police are still trying to figure out why he was dressed up as a cop and why he was impersonating one.Senior police inspector Sulbha Patil said, "We have arrested him and will enquire from where he got his police uniform and police ID card,"

The police then realised that Raut, a resident of Girgaum, had been impersonating as a police officer, after which a case was registered against him under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code.