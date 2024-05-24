Thane: Man Attacks Friends With Beer Bottle, Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Chitalsar-Manpada police have arrested a habitual offender for allegedly attacking his old friends with a beer bottle over old disputes. The Chitalsar-Manpada police said that a total of three bodily offences have been registered against him across Thane commissionerate.

The incident took place at a bar and restaurant in Manpada under the jurisdiction of Chitalsar-Manpada police station on Thursday at 12:30 am. The police said that the accused have been identified as Harun Shaikh, who lived in the Hajuri area of Thane. The injured person has been identified as Kuldeep Pawar, 28, who lived in Kalher village in Bhiwandi.

According to the police, the accused and the injured were old friends and worked together in event management. They separated after a quarrel. After that, the duo did not talk to each other for many days. On the day of the incident, Kuldeep went to a bar with his friends and they were having a beer. Meanwhile, Shaikh also went to the same bar with his friend to drink beer.

One common friend asked Shaikh to join them. Shaikh then started a heated argument with Kuldeep over their old quarrel. Subsequently, in a fit of rage, Shaikh took a beer bottle and attacked Kuldeep's face. Kuldeep fell to the floor, and blood flowed profusely, resulting in serious injuries to his face. People at the bar caught him and promptly informed the local police. Kuldeep was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Thane where he is currently being treated.

Girish Gode, Senior Police Inspector at Chitalsar Manpada police station, said, "We rushed to the spot after receiving information about the attack in the bar. The accused managed to escape after attempting murder. The people who were in the bar held him and handed him over to the police. We have arrested Shaikh under the charge of attempt to murder and taken him to the police station. A case was filed against him under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code."

Gode Further, it was added that Shaikh has been produced in Thane court and sent to judicial custody. We conducted a panchnama at the spot and discovered a weapon. We confiscated bloodstains and clothes from the spot to keep as evidence.