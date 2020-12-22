Thane: Major fire breaks out in cloth godown in Bhiwandi, doused later

Thane: A major fire which broke into a cloth godown in Bhiwandi on Sunday was doused late night on Monday. The fire was brought under control with the help of Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar's fire team. However, no casualty or injury was reported in this incident.

The incident took place in the Prerna complex, at Dapoda Village, near Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi, on Sunday.

"The fire spread over the godown damaged the stock of cloth and led to major fire and smoke. The extinguishing process was carried with the help of three fire engines from Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan-Dombivli and one water tanker. The fire was brought under control on Monday. However, no casualty or injury was reported in this incident," said an official.

Bhiwandi, which is one of the major hubs for handlooms and godowns, has seen many such fire incidents since the past few months. The exact reason behind this fire is not yet identified, informed the official.