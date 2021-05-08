Thane: Mahanagar gas pipeline opposite to TMC chief's bungalow damaged

Thane: Mahanagar gas pipeline damaged opposite to Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma official bungalow on Saturday afternoon. The fire brigade reached the spot and the situation was brought under control.
According to the regional disaster management cell of Thane, the pipeline was damaged at Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West. It was found that the damage was due to the road repair work.
"The road repair was going on and the pipeline was kept safe. But there was a landslide of a sort near the pipeline resulting in the damage. The line was stopped and the gas service of 300 customers was suspended. It was resumed in 3 hours after completion of work," said the official.
Santosh Kadam, regional disaster management cell of Thane said, "The situation was controlled within an hour and no one was injured or harmed in the incident. Also, the gas supply has been resumed again."
