Thane: Major fire breaks out at godown in Bhiwandi

After being alerted about the fire, the Bhiwandi fire officials reached the spot to douse the fire. Water tankers from Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal corporation were at the spot trying to control the fire. "The fire has already spread the go-down and luckily no one is injured in the incident," said a fire department officer from Bhiwandi.

Rajesh Pawar, Chief Fire officer, Bhiwandi Fire brigade said, "There were no workers inside as the fire broke out early in the morning. Resulting in no casualty or injury. The godown is big enough and full with colours, chemical, thermocol, wood and plastic resulting in the spread the fire. Our teams are making all efforts to douse the fire that is just spreading over the presence of chemicals and oil in the colour materials. Even after the fire is controlled in the evening the heat and temperature will take at least two days to come under control."