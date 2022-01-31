Thane: MACT awards Rs 11.05 lakh compensation to kin of student killed in road accident

The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 11.05 lakh to the mother and brother of a 21-year-old student who died in a road accident in Navi Mumbai town in 2017.

MACT member MM Walimohammad passed the order earlier this month and a copy of it was made available on Monday.

The claimants (the student's father, mother and brother) told the tribunal that on June 7, 2017, the victim, Ajay Ashok Todkar, was on way home on a scooty of his friend.

A car moving in a rash and negligent manner from the opposite direction hit the scooty in Nerul area following which Todkar fell down and died on the spot.

An offence was later registered against the car driver at Nerul police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The claimants contended that the deceased was a student of BSc (IT). He had secured 84 per cent marks in matriculation and would have earned Rs 25,000 per month.

The MACT noted that the claimants had proved their case and they need to receive due compensation.

It ordered the car owner and the vehicle's insurer to jointly and severally make the payment along with an interest at seven per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim to the victim's mother and brother.

The victim's father was not included as the beneficiary since he was an earning member.

The tribunal also said the compensation is to be paid within two months of the order, or else the opponents will have pay eight per cent interest thereafter till the realisation of the amount.

