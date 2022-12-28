e-Paper Get App
Thane: Kin of patient with autoimmune disease allege mistreatment at civic hospital in Kalwa; doctor refutes claims

The patient suffers from Pemphigus Vulgaris; his relatives alleged that the hospital is not providing medicines, and injections and claimed that his wife has been giving first aid. The doctors refuting the claim said that the patient and kin have not been cooperating.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Babu Waghmare has been admitted in Shivaji Hospital, Kalwa for 10 days now | Prashant Narvekar
Kin of a patient admitted in Thane Municipal Corporation-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa have allged that he is not being treated properly. The relatives of the 55-year-old suffering from skin disease Pemphigus Vulgaris said that despite being a civic body-run hospital, they have been asked to get medicine from private hospitals and pharmacies. However, the doctors refuted claims made by the kin.

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases.On the skin and mucous membranes all over the body, it results in blisters. The lips, nose, throat, eyes, and genitalia-- all can be impacted. The most typical variety of pemphigus is called pemphigus vulgaris.

Speaking to FPJ, the patient Babu Waghmare's older brother said that since the day his brother was admitted in the hospital, the staff and doctor have been negligent. "My sister-in-law [patient's wife] has been asked to give the first aid and dress his wounds instead of nurses," he said.

The brother further added, "The doctor treating him prescribed many medicines and injections however I have to procure them from Jupiter hospital in Thane. We are taking borrowing money from our family to pay for the treatment."

Patient Babu Waghmare's brother alleged he has to visit private pharmacies or those of hospitals like Jupiter to procure his medicines

Patient Babu Waghmare's brother alleged he has to visit private pharmacies or those of hospitals like Jupiter to procure his medicines | Prashant Narvekar/ FPJ

Waghmare's brother also alleged that he was not given bedding linen by the hospital and has been given banana leaves instead.

Doctor, hospital staff refuted claims

Dr Vishakalshi Viswanath, dermatologist of the hospital, she said, "Babu Waghmare suffers from Pemphigus Vulgaris which is an autoimmune disease which is chronic and requires long-term medication."

Vishwanath further added that the patient did not follow-up regularly or take his medication regularly despite repeated counselling. "This is his third admission. I have understood from my department doctors that the patient's wife has gone to their village and there are no relatives with him. Moreover, appropriate treatment has been instituted since the he was admitted 10 days ago and we are providing all possible help to him."

A staff from the hospital on the condition of anonymity said, "We have been understanding and with the patient as well as his relatives but it is not being reciprocated from their end.

The patient is not following the doctor's advice and his relatives are picking fights with us over petty issues. We are not mistreating patient, they and their families also have cooperate with us for things to improve."

The hospital dean and the Thane Municipal Corporation chief were unavailable for the comments.

