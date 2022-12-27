Mumbai: Now, free angioplasty for needy at Cooper Hospital

File

Mumbai: The Cardiology Department of the civic-run RN Cooper Hospital and Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College has started conducting angioplasty from Monday. On the very first day, three patients successfully underwent the complex medical procedure cost-free as it was done under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. The facility of angioplasty surgery at the Cooper Hospital is a new lease of life for patients in the western suburbs.

Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite said they had started angiography earlier this year in February and now they have added angioplasty for the needy patients who can't afford this facility at a private hospital. Cooper has now become the first hospital in the western suburbs to offer angioplasty on the lines of facilities available in larger hospitals such as Nair.

About eight days ago, a 60-year-old diabetic patient was admitted to Cooper for cardiac arrest. After doing angiography, blockages were found at two places in the vessels supplying blood to the patient's heart on Monday. The medical complication was resolved after a successful angioplasty. Later, two more patients underwent the surgery, said Dr Mohite.