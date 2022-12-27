In Pics: Mumbai's JJ Hospital conducts mock drill to check COVID-19 preparedness

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022
The mock drill began at state-run JJ Hospital at 11 am
The Union government has issued guidelines asking several hospitals to conduct mock exercises across the country
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said all state health ministers will take part at their level in the mock drill
The exercise is designed to check the readiness and response of hospitals in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases in China, Japan, Brazil, etc
Hospitals have been asked to upload all reports collected during the drill on the Union government's dedicated portal for COVID-19
BMC has identified 10 civic hospitals, three government hospitals and 21 private hospitals having 2,124 isolation beds, of which 1,523 are functional
2,828 doctors, 3,246 paramedics and 4,029 nurses are trained in COVID-19 management, the BMC claims
BMC says the shortlisted COVID-19 hospitals have 1,613 oxygen-supported beds and of those 1,021 are functional
Mumbai has a daily testing capacity of 1,35,035 at 34 hospitals and 49 laboratories, according to BMC's release
The 10 identified civic hospitals have 579 ICU beds, of which 473 are functional and of the 1,079 ventilators, 954 are functional
